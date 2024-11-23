Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €32.75 ($34.11) and last traded at €32.75 ($34.11). Approximately 149,103 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.32 ($34.71).

Kion Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.68.

About Kion Group

(Get Free Report)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.