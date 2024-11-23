Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $8.72 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,198 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.27. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.