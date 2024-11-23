Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 182.3% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 287,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after purchasing an additional 185,427 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.52 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $224.45 and a one year high of $298.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

