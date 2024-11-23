First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Position Raised by KKM Financial LLC

KKM Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1284 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

