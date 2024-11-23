Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,676 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.00 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

