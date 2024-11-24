Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 5.7 %

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Shares of RKDA opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.27. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.