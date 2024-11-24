Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 5.7 %
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcadia Biosciences
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.