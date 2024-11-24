Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,538 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,307,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 347.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

UTHR stock opened at $372.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.82. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $417.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.86.

Read Our Latest Report on UTHR

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total transaction of $93,722.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,293.30. This trade represents a 67.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total value of $2,828,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,485,785.60. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,496 shares of company stock valued at $43,765,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.