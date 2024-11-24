Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KURA

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Shares of KURA opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $839.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.