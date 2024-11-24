Insider Buying: OVANTILTD FPO [OVT] (ASX:OVT) Insider Purchases 17,500,000 Shares of Stock

OVANTILTD FPO [OVT] (ASX:OVT – Get Free Report) insider Daler Fayziev acquired 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$437,500.00 ($284,090.91).

Daler Fayziev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Daler Fayziev acquired 15,000,000 shares of OVANTILTD FPO [OVT] stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$510,000.00 ($331,168.83).

OVANTILTD FPO [OVT] Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

OVANTILTD FPO [OVT] Company Profile

Ovanti Limited engages in the provision of fintech and digital commerce software and services that enable institutional customers to authenticate end-user customers and process banking, purchase, and payment transactions in Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. It offers mobility solutions, including Mobility2U, a SMS messaging and email marketing platform for digital communication; Bulk API, which integrates into different systems that offers specific routing, asynchronous processing, and robust audit trail features; and Managed Service Blasting, an automated marketing solution used in sharing content and contacts.

