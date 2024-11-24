Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ) Insider Christopher Morris Buys 540,000 Shares

Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Morris bought 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$497,340.00 ($322,948.05).
Smart Parking Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.94.
About Smart Parking
