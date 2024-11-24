Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ) Insider Christopher Morris Buys 540,000 Shares

Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Morris bought 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$497,340.00 ($322,948.05).

Smart Parking Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.94.

About Smart Parking

Smart Parking Limited engages in the design, development, and management of parking management solutions in New Zealand, Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Parking Management, Technology, and Research and Development segments. The company provides parking management services for cars using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera systems that are designed to monitor private car parks for businesses.

