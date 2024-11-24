Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,814 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $203.42 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.55 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

