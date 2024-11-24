SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,289 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of S. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,800,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 4.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 287.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $28.54 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $240,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 477,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,224,513.40. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $82,293.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,512 shares in the company, valued at $15,290,940. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,125 shares of company stock worth $10,367,734. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

