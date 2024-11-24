Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $167.44 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.06 and its 200-day moving average is $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,469.80. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,354,801.35. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,061,544. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

