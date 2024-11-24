Kura Oncology’s (KURA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KURA. Lifesci Capital raised Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $839.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

