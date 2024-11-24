Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $153.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.18. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $156.18. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.