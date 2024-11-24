First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Lowered by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,802 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,365,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,024.2% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 67,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 66,688 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,272,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of FIXD opened at $43.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $46.80.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
