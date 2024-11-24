Seldon Capital LP Buys New Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000. Core Scientific comprises 2.0% of Seldon Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $21,973,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 37.9% during the third quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 413,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 113,584 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Core Scientific by 22.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 300,942 shares during the period. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC raised its position in Core Scientific by 157.7% during the second quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 255,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 156,162 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on CORZ. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 5,021 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,156.80. This represents a 1.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,278.29. This represents a 23.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $18.23 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of -3.37.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

