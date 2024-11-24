6,162 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 23,023 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $232,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 16.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 75,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,740,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,940,000 after buying an additional 454,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 23.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,919,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 740,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 80.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $31.24 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.