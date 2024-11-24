Family Capital Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Family Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Family Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,365,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,024.2% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 67,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 66,688 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,272,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01.
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
