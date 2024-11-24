Round Hill Asset Management Purchases 9,587 Shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE)

Round Hill Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Adams Resources & Energy were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSE:AE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $695.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.00 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

