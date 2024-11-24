SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,102 Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 73.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,409,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. 2Xideas AG purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $19,765,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $1,055,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $884,236.54. This represents a 54.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 2,325 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $150,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,709.80. The trade was a 40.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,490 shares of company stock worth $1,553,977. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 2.5 %

RYAN opened at $73.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $74.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

