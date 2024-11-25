Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 12,754 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,754 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Clear Secure by 10,535.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
Clear Secure Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $26.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.63. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $38.88.
Clear Secure Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Clear Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,901.55. The trade was a 17.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 79,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $2,401,247.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,006,435 shares of company stock valued at $32,173,077. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Clear Secure Profile
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
