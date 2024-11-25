Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,307 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAPR. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BAPR opened at $44.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $257.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

