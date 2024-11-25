Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $98,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

XHB stock opened at $119.94 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $126.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.41. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

