Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,886 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after buying an additional 66,060 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,319,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,155 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

