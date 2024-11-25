SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SAP by 24.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,059,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at $223,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Stock Up 0.1 %

SAP stock opened at $236.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.39. The company has a market cap of $290.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $148.38 and a 12-month high of $243.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

