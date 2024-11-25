1,658 Shares in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PACS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PACS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PACS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,513,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in PACS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PACS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on PACS Group from $48.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

PACS Group Stock Down 0.3 %

PACS opened at $16.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. PACS Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

