Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.61.

Deere & Company stock opened at $446.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.22. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.65. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.97%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

