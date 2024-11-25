Insider Selling: Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Director Sells $72,000.00 in Stock

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) Director Peter V. Anania sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,990. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Precision Optics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POCI opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Precision Optics Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 20.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Precision Optics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Precision Optics stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision Optics Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:POCI Free Report ) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 6.30% of Precision Optics worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.