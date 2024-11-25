Cerity Partners LLC Sells 6,565 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $118.44 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $109.14 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average is $120.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.