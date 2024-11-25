Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448,888 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $932,797,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 92,759.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,287 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,403,000 after acquiring an additional 936,033 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37,140.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 694,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,990,000 after acquiring an additional 692,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $748.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $865.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $870.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

