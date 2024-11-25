LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.99. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $495,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 157,775 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 235,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RAMP opened at $30.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 614.32 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

