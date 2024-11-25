Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,153,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 614,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,328,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $176.05 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $177.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

