Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 3,865 JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Nwam LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPUS. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $349,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $122.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.62. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $97.19 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $487.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

