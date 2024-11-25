Nwam LLC Purchases Shares of 2,802 iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance
Shares of URTH opened at $159.26 on Monday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.74 and its 200-day moving average is $151.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.
iShares MSCI World ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
