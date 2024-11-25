Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 276,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $60.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

