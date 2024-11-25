Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Insider Sells 20,323 Shares

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 20,323 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $616,803.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,610.20. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

AAOI stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $82,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Further Reading

