C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCCC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on C4 Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $4.25 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $300.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.04.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.45%. On average, analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.