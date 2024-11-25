Citigroup Inc. Sells 225,888 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 27.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225,888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $38,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.