Citigroup Inc. Sells 225,888 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 27.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225,888 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $38,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.5 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
