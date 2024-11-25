Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,682 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,426 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of STMicroelectronics worth $45,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE STM opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.57. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $51.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.
Get Our Latest Report on STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than STMicroelectronics
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.