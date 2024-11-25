Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Sells C$920,000.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.50, for a total value of C$930,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$920,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Jennifer Wong sold 2,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$92,000.00.

TSE ATZ opened at C$43.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$22.88 and a 52 week high of C$51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.70.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$615.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$581.10 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.38.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

