InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $2.13 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InnSuites Hospitality Trust
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.