McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $48,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.8 %

MCK opened at $623.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $530.98 and a 200-day moving average of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $431.35 and a 12-month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.23 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

