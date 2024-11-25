DRW Securities LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19,030.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,693,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,286 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,230,000 after buying an additional 3,653,477 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,950,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 416.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $233,788,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $176.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average of $168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. This trade represents a 12.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,753 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. DA Davidson upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

