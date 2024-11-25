Associated Banc Corp Has $6.55 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 743,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 578,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock traded up $2.10 on Monday, reaching $140.06. 305,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,607. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.43 and a 200-day moving average of $141.87. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $117.28 and a one year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

