Wiser Advisor Group LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Wiser Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,868,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,534,000 after buying an additional 340,574 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 264,322 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 356,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 201,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,571,000 after purchasing an additional 195,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PZA traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $24.00. 55,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,247. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.