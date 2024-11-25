Capital Square LLC Acquires New Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Welltower by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 75.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 24.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,960. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.11. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $85.40 and a one year high of $140.19. The firm has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
