Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $181.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $141.47 and a one year high of $181.57.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.