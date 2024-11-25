Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,412 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,475 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after buying an additional 796,659 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,595,000 after acquiring an additional 75,969 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,163 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,670,000 after acquiring an additional 502,858 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,728. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.