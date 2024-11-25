Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wiser Advisor Group LLC

Wiser Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after buying an additional 152,223 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.79. 163,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,332. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.47 and a 52-week high of $181.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.08.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.